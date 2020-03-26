Cristiano Ronaldo Dunk: Teammates Stunned After Star Channels His Inner Michael Jordan

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best football players of all time. The 35-year-old is widely known for his incredible skills on and off the ball. The Portuguese superstar is equally known to possess an impressive vertical jump that can even rival that of a professional NBA player. While fans have repeatedly compared Ronaldo's leaps to that of NBA legend Michael Jordan, we take a look at the occasions when Ronaldo showed off his equally impressive skills with a basketball.

Cristiano Ronaldo dunk: Stuns Real Madrid teammates

The footage below is from a training session in 2016 when Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely dominated his Real Madrid teammates in a game of basketball. Playing along with the likes of Dani Carvajal and Casemiro, the former Real Madrid superstar received the ball from deep before going on to score with a perfectly executed slam dunk.

Cristiano Ronaldo threw down a dunk in a pick-up game of basketball with his Real teammates https://t.co/MsgldxvhQM pic.twitter.com/JxxLa7jlHl — Complex UK (@complex_uk) February 4, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo dunk style header: Cristiano Ronaldo vertical jump

The former Real Madrid man is known to using his jumping ability to score some near-impossible headers. Back in December 2019, Ronaldo produced an incredible NBA-style leap to score the winner for Juventus at Sampdoria. It was later revealed that the former Real Madrid world-record signing leapt as high as 2.56 metres with a hang time of 1.5 seconds.

Numerous publications compared the Cristiano Ronaldo dunk and the leaping header to Michael Jordan's legendary free throw dunk. Jordan managed to reach a height of 1.038 metres with a hang time of just 0.92 seconds.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo vertical jump and dunk-style header

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine

Circling back to the present, the pandemic coronavirus means that the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine will continue at his luxurious villa in Madeira. Paulo Dybala and Daniele Rugani are among his Juventus teammates who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Ronaldo took to social media to share his thoughts on the pandemic while also urging his supporters to stay at home and take all the necessary precautions to prevent a further outbreak of COVID 19.

Italy remains the second most affected nation in the world with over 60,000 confirmed cases, per the World Health Organisation. A total of 416,686 cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed with a death toll that has already crossed 18,000.

