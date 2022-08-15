Cristiano Ronaldo Eats Lunch Alone In Manchester United's Canteen At Carrington: Report

Following a 4-0 rout against Brentford on Saturday, Premier League giants Manchester United not only have to overcome the challenge of improving their side's performances significantly but also have to cope with the serious issue of integrating Cristiano Ronaldo into the side.

For several weeks, reports have claimed that the Portuguese international is keen on leaving Old Trafford due to the lack of ambition he sees at the club, and these reports have gotten worse as more time has elapsed. Most recently, reports have claimed that the 37-year-old eats lunch alone in the canteen at Carrington, and is also unhappy with Erik ten Hag's coaching style. It is believed that Ronaldo has had arguments with the Dutch coach about the same.

Man United's concerns with Cristiano Ronaldo continue to increase

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo, who is believed to have gotten increasingly frustrated at the club. They report that the Portuguese international has revealed his annoyance with Erik ten Hag's choice of adopting a high-pressing style. As a result of increasing agitation from both sides, it is believed that the Red Devils have agreed to sell Ronaldo only if they were to receive a suitable replacement.

According to The Athletic, Ten Hag's side have shortlisted three forwards as a potential replacement for the Portuguese international. The report states that Manchester United have shortlisted Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas. Amongst these three players, they add that Morata is the only feasible option that can make a move to Old Trafford this summer transfer window as both Vardy and Tomas seem well settled at their respective clubs.

Manchester United suffer 4-0 humiliation against Brentford

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo started the game against Brentford, having been benched for Manchester United's opening game against Brighton, his inclusion in the squad seemed to make little difference to the team's performance. The Red Devils were left humiliated against the Bees, who scored all four goals inside the first half.

As a result, not only did Erik ten Hag become the first Manchester United manager to lose his first two games in charge but it also meant that the club conceded four goals inside the first half for the first time in their Premier League history.