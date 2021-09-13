Cristiano Ronaldo Effect: Manchester United Players Decline Dessert At Friday 'cheat Meal'

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United late last month has already had a positive impact on players, according to goalkeeper Lee Grant. The 38-year-old explained to TalkSPORT how Ronaldo's professional attitude and rigorous work ethics have an impact on the team environment and his teammates.

Grant said that players look up to Ronaldo and strive to emulate his lifestyle by avoiding junk food. According to Grant, the entire squad was having dinner together at the team hotel the day before Ronaldo's first match, and players simply refused to eat brownie and custard after seeing the Portuguese attacker's plate filled with healthy food.

"This was Friday night in the group hotel. So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you’ve got a few cheat stuff out. You’ve got some apple crumble or you’ve got a bit of brownie and cream or what not.

"I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down and one of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate? So we were having a little goosey gander at what he has got and obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine. And it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out," Grant said while speaking to talkSPORT.

Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United

Ronaldo made a dream second debut for Manchester United on Saturday as he scored a brace to help his side win 4-1 against Newcastle. Ronaldo scored his first goal minutes before the conclusion of the first half as he found himself lucky when Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman failed to collect the ball following a shot on target from Mason Greenwood. As soon as the ball slipped from Woodman's hands, Ronaldo tapped it into the goal.

Ronaldo scored the second goal for United a few minutes after the home side conceded a 56th-minute equaliser. Ronaldo helped the team reclaim the lead as he slipped one through Woodman's legs to score his second goal. The Red Devils scored two more goals towards the back end of the match, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

Ronaldo had created headlines when United announced on August 27 that the legendary attacker will return to the club for a second stint. Ronaldo first joined the club in 2003, when he was just 18 years old. He went on to win the FA Cup in his first season, three Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the team.

Image: ManUtd/Twitter