Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made a bold claim about the club's potential move of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo and bringing the star back to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 74-year-old has gone on to mention that Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news was created by the player's entourage and Real Madrid will not be looking to sign the 36-year-old Portuguese attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world-record transfer fee as the Portuguese attacker made the big-money move from Manchester United to the Spanish capital. Since joining Los Blancos, the 36-year-old striker went on to become Madrid's all-time leading scorer and helped the club lift numerous titles including three Champions League trophies on the trot.

After achieving the remarkable feat of three CL wins, Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 and since then has been an integral part of the Serie A outfit. However, a poor league season and the Turn outfit's inability to qualify past the round of 16 in the Champions League created distress with reports of Ronaldo's return and a Real Madrid transfer starting to emerge.

Florentino Perez interview

The Real Madrid president was a part of an interview where he made his intentions clear and spoke about how the club is not willing to re-sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. With Real Madrid not making a move for the 36-year old attacker, speculations continue on Los Blancos' plan of approaching Paris Saint-Germain and making a move for Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will soon enter the final 12 months of his current contract and is yet to sign an extension which could see clubs battle it out and spend big money to sign him up in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the Blancos president has said that the club has made no contact with the 2018 World Cup winner and revealed how expensive signings might not happen following the failed European Super League plans.

Florentino Perez has been subject to massive criticism after his European Super League plans failed. During a recent interview, the 74-year-old explained the reasoning for clubs pulling out of the European Super League where he mentioned how one English club was not that interested which showed fear that was contagious and led to all the Premier League teams backing out. He also added that the Super League is not dead and can be considered to be on standby for the time being.