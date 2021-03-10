Cristiano Ronaldo Failed To Create A Chance, Muster A Shot On Goal In 1st Half Vs Porto

FC Porto caused one of the biggest upsets in this year's edition of the Champions League as they knocked Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the elite competition in the round of 16. The reigning Serie A champions trailed 2-1 to start off with and the tie ended at 4-4 after extra time in the second leg but Porto progressed through to the quarterfinals of the tournament on the away-goal rule. Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, was far from his mercurial best throughout the match.

Juventus vs Porto: Juventus crash out of UCL as Porto stun Serie A giants

Andrea Pirlo's men needed a convincing result in Turin after losing the opening tie 2-1 at the Estadio do Dragao, but looked to be in dire straits when Sergio Oliveira fired Porto into an early lead. However, Juventus came out swinging in the second half as Federico Chiesa levelled the scores on the night. Porto were then reduced to 10 men after Medhi Taremi received a red card in the 54th minute and Chiesa levelled the tie on aggregate with his second goal of the game in the 65th minute.

Juventus, though, failed to take their chances in regular time which forced an extra 30 minutes. The visitors then stunned Pirlo's men in the 115th minute as Oliveira bagged his second of the night to level the scores and put Porto in the driving seat. Adrien Rabiot found the back of the net for Juve two minutes later but the away-goal rule meant that Porto progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals despite a 3-2 loss on the night.

The UCL exit for Juventus meant that it was the second time in a row the Old Lady failed to get past the round of 16. The Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 in a bid to end their quest for the Champions League but have failed to make it past the quarter-finals stage ever since the Portuguese attacker joined the club. Ronaldo has set astronomically high standards throughout his career but his performance during the gutting round of 16 defeat was a poor one and ultimately insufficient to put himself on track for a sixth European title.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Porto: Juventus star struggled to get going on big night

Ronaldo, who made a 20-minute cameo off the bench against Lazio at the weekend, struggled to get going against Porto on a night Juventus needed him most. The 36-year-old failed to register a shot on goal or create a chance in the first 45 minutes. The UCL all-time top goalscorer also lost possession 17 times during the game, failed to complete a single dribble and was caught offside twice as Juventus crashed out of Europe. He did get the assist for Chiesa's first goal but was clearly struggling to get accustomed to the pace of the game.

