Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Yellow Card Twice In A Month For 'shirtless' Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo once again made a tremendous impact for Manchester United during their UEFA Champions League clash against Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. What really stood out here is that 'CR7' went on to score in the dying minutes of the contest as the 'Red Devils' registered a thrilling win as it appeared that the match would end in a stalemate at one point in time. After having netted the winning goal, Ronaldo celebrated by running to the fans and removing his jersey to reveal his muscular physique, and lately, it has been learned that the football megastar has got into a little bit of trouble for excessive celebration.

As Cristiano Ronaldo and the partisan fans at Old Trafford celebrated Manchester United's brilliant comeback win, the Portuguese captain got a yellow card from the referee for ripping off his shirt and throwing it into the crowd. In fact, this is the second time this month that 'CR7' ended up picking a yellow card for his shirtless celebrations. It so happened that Ronaldo celebrated two late strikes after Portugal came from behind to beat Ireland after trailing by a goal, but went too far as he removed his T-shirt in ecstasy. The incident took place during the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners' World Cup qualifier at Estádio Algarve on September 1 for which Cristiano Ronaldo had also received a one-match suspension.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Villarreal

Villarreal gave Manchester United a tough time especially in the second half once Spanish striker Paco Alcácer broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. Nonetheless, the home team heaved a sigh of relief when Brazilian left-back scored an equaliser in the 53rd minute after which both teams tried their level best to keep each other at bay as no further goals were scored till the regulation time ended as the game headed into the extra-time.

During the stoppage time, Villarreal got out of a corner when the visiting team's goalie made a smart save at his near post to prevent Jesse Lingard from scoring courtesy of his excellent glovework. Unfortunately, the Spanish team did not have any reason to rejoice as Ronaldo latched onto a loose ball in the area and slotted a finish under Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal ever since his second come back to Old Trafford and this turned out to be an eventful one as he helped the 'Red Devils' register an important win after their shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss club Young Boys a couple of weeks ago.

