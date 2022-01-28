Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Girlfriend Georgina 'ultimate Bday Present' Worth Whopping £50,000

Celebrities often travel beyond all lengths to flaunt their love for their dear and near and ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is no exception. Considered among the wealthiest of sportspersons, Ronaldo has set new benchmarks when it comes to 'couple goals' after he gifted his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez her own 'laser show' at nowhere other than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and according to reports, the Manchester United forward has spent a whopping 50,000 pounds for the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle on January 27, the occasion of Georgina's birthday, Ronaldo shared a video where the tallest building in the world can be seen illuminated with his girlfriend's face. Ronaldo captioned the video as "Happy birthday my love" alongside cake and hearts emoticons. As the video progresses, letters from Georgina's name starts flashing up and it ends with Ronaldo's lovely message for his girlfriend 'Happy Birthday GIO'. Reiterating Cristiano's massive fandom in social media, within 24 hours, the video has garnered more than 31 Lakh views and the numbers keep surging. Take a look at the video below:

According to a report by mirror.co.uk, the iconic tower becomes the largest display screen in the world during night, with recent reports putting the cost of placing a three-minute promotional ad or message on the tower’s facade at a whopping minimum rate of 50,000 pounds — a price that subsequently rises at weekends.

Cristiano flouted COVID norms to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday

Cristiano is known for flaunting his love for girlfriend Georgina often on social media. Two years ago, in July 2020, the Manchester United legend branded his girlfriend as the 'most beautiful woman on earth' on an Instagram post. Leaving no stones unturned to prove his love, even by undertaking serious risks to do so, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in January last year, had faced probe after flouting COVID norms in Italy after he took his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to a luxury ski resort to celebrate her 27th birthday. Ronaldo was rested for Juventus' Coppa Italia game against SPAL on Wednesday and took Georgina as well as his kids to a resort in Courmayeur, 93 miles from Turin to celebrate. However, the 35-year-old might end up in trouble for planning the two-day trip, with Ronaldo and Georgina now accused of breaching the COVID-19 regulations in Italy.