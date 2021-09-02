Cristiano Ronaldo 'greatest To Play The Game' Says United Captain Harry Maguire

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is now being spoken of as one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of football. After completing the move to Old Trafford, the Red Devils' skipper Harry Maguire had many a word of praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Maguire said that he is excited to work with Ronaldo and also added that he is the greatest player to play the game.

Maguire said at a press conference ahead of England's World Cup qualifying match against Hungary that having Ronaldo back at United is amazing, stating that for him, Cristiano is the greatest player to play the game. He then added that the Portuguese superstar will have a huge impact on and off the field as many players can look and learn to improve from him. Finally, he said that Ronaldo's goalscoring will help improve the team and that he is looking forward to meeting him soon.

"Yeah, of course, it's amazing. Obviously, I'm away with England at the moment so my focus is on the game tomorrow but for him to sign back for the club and, for me, he is the greatest player to play the game. It's amazing to have him at the club and I'm sure he's gonna have a huge impact on and off the field, and many players can look and learn and improve, and then, obviously, it's going to improve our team as well with his goalscoring record, so it's amazing to have him in the club and I'm looking forward to meeting him in a few days," said Maguire as quoted by Goal.com.

When will Ronaldo make his second debut for United?

With the international break currently on, the Premier League returns on September 11, with Manchester United playing Newcastle which is also when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his (second) debut for the club. Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about how he was hopeful that Ronaldo would play in the next game week, saying:

I hope he will [face Newcastle on September 11]. We're working to get that done. He's a special boy, or man now, he was a boy when I played with him. Of course we want to get that over the line. Of course the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they're excited. That's what he does, he's a special player.

(Image Credits: @ManUtd - Twitter/ AP)