Cristiano Ronaldo Has Hilarious Reaction To McGregor's Post Putting CR7 In 5th Position

UFC star Conor McGregor was announced as the highest-earning athlete per minute in 2021. According to OLBG.com, McGregor earned a total of $8,695,652 per minute (in-cage activity) over the past year. He spent a total of 12 minutes and 32 seconds in the octagon in 2021 in two fights against Dustin Poirier. He posted the results on his Instagram page and was ahead of the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Tom Brady

Another person who he was ahead of is his friend and footballing superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, Ronaldo even hilarious replied to the post with three 'laughing' emojis. Ronaldo was fifth in the list, earning $18k per minute in 2021. Back in 2021, McGregor was also Forbes' highest-earning athlete for 2020 and again he had pipped Ronaldo for that award. Back then he said: "I’m glad I pipped Ronaldo this year," McGregor told Forbes. "I know a lot of these athletes on this list, you know they make so much from their sport, so much from their endorsements. I’m probably the complete opposite. I’m an outlier. I’m a disrupter."

Highest Earning Athletes per minute in 2021

Athlete Sport Amount Conor McGregor MMA $8.6 m Canelo Alvarez Boxing $444k Tom Brady American Football $37k Neymar Jr. Football $32k Cristiano Ronaldo Football $18k

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, who plays for Paris Saint Germain alongside Lionel Messi, is No. 17 on the list with earnings of $32,716 per minute. Neymar took 30 minutes and 34 seconds to make one million dollars last year. He earned a total of $76 million in 2021 and the data lists his playing time as 2,323 minutes. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving are amongst the basketball players who made the most money per minute last year.

McGregor itching to return to Octagon

The Notorious is itching to get back into the octagon and fight after his injury in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. He recently told Charles Oliveira that he wants to fight him. Oliviera talked about that and said he too wants to fight the Irishman. Oliviera is currently the UFC lightweight champion. "May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I'm waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready," said Charles Oliveira to Sherdog.