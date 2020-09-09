Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Has 'nothing To Prove To Anyone' After Incredible career Feat

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he has 'nothing to prove to anyone' after scoring a brace against Sweden during Portugal's 2-0 win in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night. Ronaldo's double took his tally to 101 international strikes for Portugal as he became only the second player to break the century record on an international level. However, Ronaldo sat out Portugal's 4-1 win against Croatia on Matchday 1 with some suggesting that Euro champions might be better off without their captain in the side.

Cristiano Ronaldo career: Portugal captain hits back at criticism after a century of international goals

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after his two goals against Sweden, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that he enjoys playing at the Friends Arena and was confident of scoring on the night. Having previously scored a hattrick against Sweden during the 2014 World Cup qualifying match at the Friends Arena, Ronaldo said: "I had left my mark on this stadium before and I knew I would be able to do the same again."

"I knew that I left a mark here the last time [in 2013] and that I would do so again. I don't pay attention to provocations (from fans). I have nothing to prove. My ability does the talking for me."



Cristiano Ronaldo



Congratulations on crossing the 100 mark for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo was then asked about whether he felt that Portugal might be better off without him due to their more convincing 4-1 win against Croatia on Matchday 1. However, the Juventus talisman responded by stating that he doesn't care about provocations anymore due to his illustrious career with the national team. "I don't follow the comments of what people say about me. I'm just happy to keep scoring goals. For those who try to provoke me and have opinions, I have nothing to prove to them because I do my talking on the pitch and I have a record which backs it up," he added.

🌟 Cristiano Ronaldo 🌟



⚽️1⃣0⃣0⃣

👕1⃣6⃣5⃣



🏆 EURO 2016

🏆 #NationsLeague 2019



The second-ever player to score 100 international goals...

Cristiano Ronaldo career: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal record

The UEFA Nations League game against Sweden was the first match Cristiano Ronaldo played for Portugal this year. Ronaldo, who is Portugal's all-time top goalscorer, netted his 100th international goal in the 45th minute before adding another in the 72nd minute to earn all three points for Portugal. The 35-year-old explained that he was delighted with his achievement and has now set his sights on overtaking Iran legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. "I'm very happy with reaching 101 goals for the country, but more importantly we won the game." Portugal's most-capped player (165) stated that the only issue with playing games behind closed doors is the atmosphere which is quite dull in comparison to playing in a stadium packed with fans.

Image Credits - AP