Cristiano Ronaldo Has THIS UCL Record To His Name On The Same Day For Three Years Straight

Cristiano Ronaldo was an integral part of Real Madrid’s squad under Zinedine Zidane that won the Champions League three times in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018). The Portuguese superstar scored crucial goals in the quarter-final ties in all three seasons to help Los Blancos advance to the next stage and eventually complete an unprecedented treble. Ironically, those imperative goals came on the same day, April 12, each year and here’s a look back at each of those crunch European games in which Ronaldo stole the limelight.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the UCL on this day:



2016: Scored hat trick vs. Wolfsburg to overturn a 2-0 deficit



2017: Scored brace vs. Bayern to become first player to reach 100 goals



2018: Scored 96th min penalty to knock Juventus out



He went on to lift the trophy in each year

UCL 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Wolfsburg

Real Madrid were on the brink of a humiliating Champions League exit in the quarter-finals in 2016 when they suffered a 2-0 first leg defeat against German side Wolfsburg. However, an inspirational display from Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg on April 12, 2016, helped Real Madrid to a 3-0 win and qualify for the semi-finals.

The superstar winger scored a brace inside the first 20 minutes of the game, tying the scores on aggregate before completing his hat-trick in the 77th minute. Single-handedly, Ronaldo propelled Real Madrid to victory in the tie after Zidane’s men were 2-0 down following the first leg.

UCL 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo brace vs Bayern at Allianz Arena in QF first leg

On April 12, 2017, Real Madrid fell behind in the 25th minute when Arturo Vidal opened the scoring for the hosts. However, Ronaldo stepped up for Real Madrid again and scored a double against the Bavarians to ensure that his side takes a 2-1 advantage heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu. Ronaldo then scored a hat-trick in the second leg as Madrid beat Bayern 4-2 (6-2 on aggregate) and with it, also brought up his 100th goal in the UCL.

UCL 2018: Ronaldo’s stoppage-time penalty knocks Juventus out of UCL

Real Madrid took a 3-0 lead against Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final and Ronaldo helped himself to a brace, with one of his goals a spectacular overhead kick that even brought the Juventus supporters at the Allianz Stadium on their feet. However, the second leg, on April 12, 2018, saw Juventus claw their way back into the game at the Bernabeu and level the scores 3-3 on aggregate with more than half an hour left on the clock.

However, it had to be Ronaldo who made the difference for Real Madrid once again. The star forward helped Lucas Vazquez earn a penalty and then converted it himself in the sixth minute of stoppage time to send Juventus through to the next round in dramatic fashion. Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the final later that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: Cristiano Ronaldo UCL record for goals

Although Ronaldo and his Juventus side were knocked out of this season's UCL edition by Porto, the 36-year-old still holds several records in Europe's grand competition. Ronaldo is the all-time top goalscorer in Champions League history, with 134 strikes to his name. Ronaldo has won five Champions League trophies in his career.

