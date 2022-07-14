Cristiano Ronaldo: Huge Update On Manchester United Striker's Move To Chelsea

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly provided a huge update about the potential signing of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese international has been in the news ever since Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL). And the speculations have gathered all the more steam ever since the Red Devils confirmed that he would not be travelling for the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Chelsea provide update on potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have decided against the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo after talks with his representatives. While Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is believed to have had talks with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, Romano adds that the final decision to sign any player has always been up to the club's manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFC



After completing the signing of Raheem Sterling, Tuchel said that they had already completed the signing of a striker and now their focus was on defence. "I would not rule it out [signing another striker] but right now it is not the priority," said the German coach as quoted by Sky Sports. "The priority right now is defence, it's not a secret. From there we need to see what's possible."

What has ten Hag said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future?

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has made his stance clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is in the club's plans for next season and that he is looking forward to working with him. "We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him," said the Dutch coach as quoted by Sky Sports.

When he was pushed on answering the question if the striker wanted to leave the club, ten Hag replied, "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale. He's in our plans and we want to get success together." The former Ajax manager concluded his comments by stating, "I spoke with him (Ronaldo) before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Considering all the widespread speculations about Ronaldo leaving the club, it will be interesting to see how the transfer window unfolds with still over a month remaining for clubs to make their moves.