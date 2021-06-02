Cristiano Ronaldo Interview: Portugal Captain Eyes Title Defence At Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that it is Portugal's ambition to defend their European Championship title this summer as they ramp up their preparations for the upcoming Euro 2020. Ronaldo & co. lifted the title in 2016 at the expense of France in the final, winning their first major trophy on the international scene. The 36-year-old hopes for a repeat of the same when the tournament kicks off on June 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo LiveScore interview: Juventus ace eyes title defence at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo, Official Global Brand Ambassador for LiveScore, said that winning the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 was perhaps the most important trophy he had won in life. The 36-year-old, who has enjoyed a trophy-laden club career, hadn't won a major honour with Portugal, but the Euro 2016 win changed that.

Speaking on his range of emotions that night, Ronaldo said, "Well, the start of the UEFA European Football Championship 2016 was going well for me but then I was sad because I got injured [in the Final vs France]. By the end of the match, I was crying with happiness! I experienced three types of feelings and emotions in that game, but at the end of the day it was unbelievable what I felt!"

Ronaldo further said that Portugual retain the ambition of defending the title this time around as they prepare for the upcoming Euro 2020. However, Fernando Santos' men have been dealt a cruel hand and are drawn in the group of death alongside World Champions France and Germany. The 36-year-old said that while it will be an incredible achievement to win the title again, the Portugal captain admitted that there are a lot of strong teams in the competition.

"I have spoken before about what an important moment that European Football Championship 2016 win was for the Portuguese team, and for the country. We were so proud to be able to bring the trophy home. It was very emotional. To win it again would be incredible, and of course we go to the tournament with that as our ambition, we have a good team but also we know there are a lot of very strong teams there.” -Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal's ambitions to retain the Europea Championships

Portugal squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada)

Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund)

João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Danilo Pereira (Paris), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica)

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest active goal scorer in international football and is only the second footballer in history to score a century of goals at the level. The Portugal captain has scored 103 goals in 173 appearances and trails all-time record holder Ali Daei of Iran by just six goals. Ronaldo has scored nine international hat-tricks and on two occasions, four international goals in a single match. The 36-year-old is the first and only player to have scored at four UEFA European Championship finals and will hope to make it five this time around.

