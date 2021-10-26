Cristiano Ronaldo 'irritated' With Mason Greenwood After Man Utd's Liverpool Defeat

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 0-5 loss to Liverpool in their own backyard Old Trafford on Sunday. While star forward Mohamed Salah scored a match-winning hat-trick for the 'Reds', the home team could not even make any impact as none of their star players could even succeed in finding the back of the net even once.

After their demoralising defeat last weekend, it has been reportedly learned that two of the star players of Manchester United do not get well along with each other professionally and it includes the modern-day football great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Greenwood: All's not well between the duo?

According to ESPN, as reported by SPORTbible, a source within Manchester United reckons that the team's current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finding it difficult to bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood on the same page. Apart from this, it has also been reported the Man U players have been observing that both 'CR7' and Mason Greenwood rarely pass to one another. The report also states that the Portuguese icon is becoming increasingly frustrated with Greenwood's decision-making as well.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Coming back to the Manchester vs Liverpool Premier League clash, the home side was completely outplayed by a spirited Liverpool on Sunday evening. Goals from Guinean midfielder Naby Keïta (5') and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota (13') put Man U in a spot of bother early on and Mohamed Salah (38') netted one just minutes before the half-time break.

When the second half resumed, Manchester United looked to reduce their deficit but that was not to be as Mohamed Salah found the back of the net twice within the next five minutes to complete his hat-trick which dented United's chances of staging a comeback. A defeat was inevitable for the home side but they tried their level best to reduce the margin of defeat as they struggled to find the back of the net in the remaining 40 minutes but the visiting team proved to be too good for them on the day.

Jurgen Klopp's side celebrated a well-deserved win as the final whistle blew. Liverpool now occupy the second spot in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with six wins from nine matches and 21 points to their tally while the 'Red Devils' find themselves reeling at the seventh position with four victories from nine games and just 14 points.