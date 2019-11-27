Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Hairband During Juventus' Match, Fan Asks Him To Throw It Away

The Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling with a knee injury. He was not part of the Juventus’ 3-1 away win against Atalanta this weekend. However, the Portuguese international was back for his club’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid with a new hair accessory. Ronaldo was seen wearing a hairband during Juventus’ 1-0 home win against Atletico Madrid on November 27, 2019. He left the football fans baffled on social media because it hardly looked as if his hair would get in his eyes anyway.

@Cristiano REMOVE THAT HAIRBAND AT THIS VERY MOMENT — Mal🤍 (@darth_zizou) November 26, 2019

No goals for Ronaldo

The Argentine forward Paulo Dybala’s venomous strike saw him upstage Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus side’s win on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who was making his 175th Champions League appearance, couldn’t score a goal for his team as it was Dybala who stole the show with a free-kick.

Usually, it is Ronaldo who takes free kicks for Juventus but it is not the same since the last few matches. Since the start of last season, Ronaldo has taken 10 free kicks and scored zero goals for the Serie A giants. Meanwhile, Dybala, who scored against Atletico Madrid last night has attempted two free-kicks and scored one goal.

The lone goal

The opening 45 minutes of the match lacked excitement but with just seconds of first half remaining, Dybala's magical free-kick sent Juve supporters into a frenzy. He struck a thunderbolt past the hands of the Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid helped Juventus fix their spot on top of Group D and easily advance to the next round of the league. However, the team coached by Diego Simeone has not yet fixed their place in the next round of the competition and they must beat Lokomotiv Moscow for the qualification to the next round.

