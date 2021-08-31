Cristiano Ronaldo Issues First Statement On Manchester United Return, Credits Sir Alex

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is now being spoken of as one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of football. After completing the move to Old Trafford, Ronaldo stated that Manchester United has always had a special place in his heart and is excited to mark his return to the club.

Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Manchester United with an option to extend for an additional year. He completed his move from Juventus on a transfer fee of around €21 million and will now ply his trade for his old club at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old was a part of Manchester United between 2003-2009 where he recorded 118 goals in 292 appearances and also helped the club win the Premier League title thrice and also the Champions League title.

While talking to the club’s website, Ronaldo stated that Manchester United holds a special place in his heart and revealed that he had been overwhelmed by the messages that had come his way since the deal was struck. "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo further added that he is excited to play at Old Trafford once again in front of a full-packed stadium and is looking forward to a successful season with the club. “I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead,” added Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates his Manchester United move to Sir Alex Ferguson

Ronaldo took to his Instagram handle to dedicate his Manchester United move to Sir Alex Ferguson who has been a mentor to the Portuguese legend over the years. Ronaldo also stated how happy he is after making his return to Old Trafford and claimed that Manchester United is the club where he truly belongs.

Ronaldo Man Utd Debut? When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Manchester United on September 11th against Newcastle United. He is currently in Portugal and is set to feature in their World Cup Qualifiers game against Ireland.

Image credits: AP