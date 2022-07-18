Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Sporting Lisbon On Loan? Man Utd Striker Calls It 'fake' News

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to get dragged with Sporting Lisbon being the latest club to be linked with the Portuguese superstar. The Manchester United star is open to leaving the Red Devils after the club failed to qualify for Champions League this season. According to a report by Manchestereveningnews, Ronaldo's car was spotted at Sporting Lisbon's stadium amid rumours he could be set to rejoin his former club on a loan deal. However, the Manchester United forward took to social media and responded to the rumour regarding his transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Manchester United forward responds to Sporting Lisbon rumours

The 37-year-old while responding to the claim by a Portuguese media outlet said that the rumours about moving to Sporting Lisbon are 'Fake'. Ronaldo started his journey towards stardom with Sporting Lisbon and following his impressive performance for the club Manchester United secured his signature at a very young age.

Coming to the current Cristiano Ronaldo transfer situation, the Portuguese will have to take a huge pay cut if he wishes to leave Manchester United in favour of a team playing in the Champions League. Earlier, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich were all linked with Ronaldo's transfer however as weeks passed the deals have also fallen through. Sporting Lisbon will be competing in Champions League League this season but Ronaldo's answer to transfer rumour only raises more question marks about his next destination.

Earlier Manchester United manager Erik Tan Heg while speaking about the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga said, “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him”. When asked about the player requesting his exit from the club, ten Hag added, “He hasn’t told me this. I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale,” Ten Hag said. “Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together.”

Spartak Moscow trolls Cristiano Ronaldo

Russian football club Spartak Moscow last week trolled Cristiano Ronaldo and put out a meme mocking him over his current Manchester United transfer situation. The club retweeted an old tweet put out by them in 2021, with a screenshot of a chat with Argentine star Lionel Messi. While the screenshot showed the team texting Messi, “Hi, Leo!”, it further shows Messi texting back with a plain no. The club shared a spoof screenshot of receiving a text from the Portuguese great, showing they replied with a plain no.