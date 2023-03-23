Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal National Team Ahead Of EUFA Euro Qualifiers; Shares Post

Cristiano Ronaldo has traveled home to join his national side for international duty. The UEFA Euro Qualifiers are set to begin today and tonight Portugal will face Liechtenstein in their opener. Ronaldo has been seen training with the team ahead of the match.

The non-stop league action in Europe has met a short halt as the international fixtures have come up. This window of international duty will be the first of the ten matchdays, and it will be to solidify the qualification for the EUFA Euro 2024. So, this week there will be no action from the English Premier League, Seria A, Ligue 1, La Liga, Eredivisie, and Bundesliga. However, the football action will continue as the players will reconvene with their national mates. And when mentioning the players, the name of the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo comes to the top.

Following a disappointing end to Portugal's World Cup campaign, where the team was eliminated by Morocco, Ronaldo cut out an emotional figure as he was walking inside the locker room. Many speculated that it was the last of Ronaldo in Portugal's jersey. But fast-forward three months CR7 is back and is set to wear the captain's armband again. This would be Portugual and Robnaldo's first assignment under the new coach Roberto Martinez.

On this matchday, Portugal will face Liechtenstein and for the match, the 38-year-old has been seen perspiring on the ground during training sessions. Ronaldo, who is quite active on social media, shared the stills of the recent training session. Here's the post.

Muito feliz por voltar à nossa seleção e poder representar novamente Portugal!🇵🇹🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/TuVSZ4D8as — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 21, 2023

Cristtiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

After a controversial exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo found his new harbor in Saudi Arabia, in the form of Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has been brought in for a record 200 million dollars. Ronaldo has signed a 2-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side. As for the goals, they have been incessantly coming for the former Real Madrid player. So far Ronaldo has scored 9 goals in 10 appearances for his new club.