Cristiano Ronaldo: Jorge Mendes Approaches Serie A Club Over Potential Move - Report

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is now being linked with a move to the Italian club Napoli amid the ongoing saga concerning his Manchester United future. For several months, it is being reported that Ronaldo wants to leave United to join some other club in order to play in the UEFA Champions League this year. Latest reports suggest that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Napoli to agree on a loan move to Serie A.

Mendes reportedly wants to seal the deal before the transfer window closes on August 31. Napoli apparently sought to make a bid for Ronaldo this summer, but the negotiations reportedly broke down before a decision could be made. Now that Ronaldo appears prepared for a move to Italy, Napoli will try to fulfill the task they had in mind during the summer.

Media reports also suggest that if Ronaldo moves to Napoli before the end of the transfer window, Victor Osimhen could be reportedly transferred from the Italian club to Manchester United for a fee of £84.5 million. Napoli has reportedly asked United €100 million for Osimhen but the English club wants a swap deal in exchange for Ronaldo. If Osimhen moved to Old Trafford, it will be a big boost for Erik ten Hag's side as they will get the firepower they have been looking for this summer.

Erik ten Hag frustrated with Ronaldo?

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly frustrated with the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga as it threatens to damage the dutchman's rebuilding job. Despite being linked to some major clubs during the summer, Ronaldo was unable to find any suitors which could bring an end to his dream of playing Champions League football this season. According to a report by The Sun, Ten Hag had a huge showdown with Ronaldo during a team meeting before the Liverpool match.

The report further states that the Manchester United manager wants Ronaldo out as players feel that his attitude is affecting the spirit in the camp. Ronaldo was benched for the match against Liverpool only to be brought onto the field in the second half. United went on to win their first match of the season with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in front of their home fans.

Image: AP