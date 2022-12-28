Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Finds New Club Post His Dad's Acrimonious Exit From Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has reportedly joined Real Madrid's academy after leaving Premier League giants Manchester United. Ronaldo Jr is believed to have left the Red Devils around the same time his father parted ways with the club via mutual consent. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Old Trafford following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, one in which he slammed Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag and the top-level executives of the club.

Ronaldo Jr joins Real Madrid after leaving Man United

According to journalist Edu Cornago, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has re-joined Real Madrid's academy after leaving Manchester United. Cornago adds that Ronaldo Jr has scored a whopping 50 goals in just 20 appearances in the sub-14 level. While Ronaldo Jr has successfully returned to Los Blancos, it is believed that his father will not return to the club.

🤝El Real Madrid vuelve a incorporar a su cantera al hijo mayor de Cristiano Ronaldo



⚽️El bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 pic.twitter.com/cpTRqBJmHZ — Edu Cornago (@educornago) December 27, 2022

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return to Manchester United turned into a nightmare after one season as he had a falling out with new coach Erik ten Hag. Speaking of his relationship with the Dutch manager, the 37-year-old told Piers Morgan in his bombshell interview, "I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

When Morgan asked Ronaldo if he felt betrayed by Ten Hag, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star replied, "Yes. Not just him (Ten Hag) but also the other two (senior level executives)." He then concluded his comments by adding, "I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."

Following this controversial interview of Ronaldo with Morgan, Manchester United released a statement to confirm that the 37-year-old had parted ways with the club via mutual consent. Their statement read,