Arguably the best footballer of this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo, is known for his skills and ability to leap toward the goal and score in the crucial moment. His celebration post scoring is very well popular amongst the Ronaldo fanbase where the Number 7 leaps in the sky and lands with arms stretched out shouting 'SIIIIUUU'. Notably, the whole fanbase of Ronaldo supports the player as they also shout at top of their voice 'SIIUU.' Recently, the football star's son was seen copying the signature move of his father in a U-12 game while playing for the Manchester United youth team.

Scoring the fifth goal, 11-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. helped the Red Devils to get through EF Girones Sabat in a youth tournament organised in Spain. Ronaldo Jr. was not included in the first eleven as he started the game for the Devils from the bench. He later came in as a substitute and netted the fifth goal for the team. It is pertinent to note that Manchester United was already leading in the game and Ronaldo Jr. extended their lead by a single goal margin.

Interestingly Ronaldo Jr. dons the Number 24 jersey for the Manchester United youth team and when he, in that jersey, mimicked the iconic celebration the internet was set ablaze.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scores for #mufc U12s against EF Gironès Sabat



Of course he pulled out his dad's iconic celebration 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YxfPZtc9Vb — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 13, 2022

When did Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. join Manchester United?

Cristiano Jr. joined the Manchester United brigade after his father returned to his boyhood club in September. It is pertinent to note that Cristiano Jr. was officially announced as the Manchester United player in September after the Portuguese star's son signed the contract with the Red Devils.

During an interview, while Ronaldo was with his former club wearing the black and white stripes in Turin, he was asked about his son's future plan and the Portuguese star was quoted by Mirror as saying, "We'll see if my son will become a great footballer, he has potential. He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough. I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won’t pressure him to become a footballer, but if you ask me if I want him to, yes I would like it. The most important thing is to become the best at whatever he does, whether it is as a footballer or a doctor."