Cristiano Ronaldo Knocks Down Steward With His Shot; Wins Heart With Sweet Gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Champions League with Manchester United began on a losing note with Young Boys winning the match 2-1 following an injury-time goal. Jesse Lingard's error allowed Young Boys striker Jordan Siebatcheu to score the goal against a 10-man Manchester United team with the last kick of the Young Boys vs Man United game. Apart from the major upset, the other talking point of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards during the warm-up session ahead of the match.

Young Boys vs Man United: Ronaldo Steward incident takes spotlight ahead of the match

During Manchester United's warm-up session one of Cristiano Ronaldo's shot at the goal accidentally hit one of the stewards who went down to the ground. The Portuguese star was quick to check on a steward who was given medical attention. The steward, later on, received Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey the picture of which was shared by a Twitter user on social media.

During Manchester United’s warm up, Cristiano rushed towards a steward after she got struck by a ball.



Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Young Boys early in the match gave Manchester United the momentum in the match. However, the joy of taking the lead was short-lived after Aaron Wan Biska was sent off late in the first half for a dangerous tackle on Young Boys midfielder Christopher Martins. With United reduced to 10 men on the field, Young Boys pressed for the equaliser at the start of the second half.

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu level the match with his strike in the 66th minute. With the match almost heading for the draw the unimaginable thing happened with Jesse Lingard turning out to be the villain for the team after Young Boys striker Jordan Siebatcheu took advantage of United midfielder's short back-pass to tuck the ball past De Gea in the final minute of the injury time and earn his team a victory.

The loss was like rubbing salt to the wound as Ronaldo was set to celebrate a major milestone after the match. By appearing in the Young Boys vs Man United game Ronaldo matched Casillas' long-standing record of making the most number of appearances in the Champions League. The five-time Champions League winner has played 177 games with his former Real Madrid teammate ICasillas also playing the same amount of matches for the Spanish Giants.