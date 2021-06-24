Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe Tunnel Bromance Excites Fans After Blockbuster Euro Clash

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted swapping shirts at the end of their Euro 2020 Group F match between Portugal and France on Wednesday. The thrilling matchday 3 between the two Euro 2016 finalists ended 2-2, as both teams ensured qualification into the last 16. However, the dazzling French star and Portugal captain were all smiles in the locker room tunnel of the Puskas Arena after the full-time whistle.

Portugal vs France ends in thrilling 2-2 draw as group stage games come to an end

A dramatic Wednesday night ended with France sealing top spot in Group F as they drew 2-2 with reigning champions Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot after France 'keeper Hugo Lloris fouled Danilo in the box. France then got level thanks to Karim Benzema's penalty towards the end of the half when Mbappe was fouled by Nelson Semedo.

However, Benzema's second of the night in the 47th minute after a lovely pass from Paul Pogba over the top of Portugal's defence. Benzema's goal after the break had put Portugal bottom of the group and crashing out of the tournament for a short while but Ronaldo converted his second penalty on the hour mark to draw his side level. It was the 36-year-old's fifth goal of the tournament and 109th international goal to keep his side's Euro dreams alive.

Round of 16 ✅



Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe

Ronaldo and Mbappe joke in tunnel after Euro 2020 clash

Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe shared a moment of complicity on Wednesday night at the end of the 2-2 draw between France and Portugal. The two superstar attackers chatted without failing to exchange their shirts and appeared to be all smiles. Fans on social media were also quick to react to Ronaldo and Mbappe's 'bromance' in the tunnel after the game.

Do you think Kylian Mbappe is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo gave his shirt to Karim Benzema at halftime and then gave it to Mbappè at fulltime.



Benzema gave his shirt to Ronaldo at halftime and then to Pepe at fulltime.



Real Madrid vibes

Look how Mbappe is looking at Ronaldo. He adores him.

Wednesday's meeting was not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe crossed paths. They have already had the opportunity to face each other in Champions League confrontations between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain when Ronaldo was with the LaLiga club.

Euro 2020 round of 16 fixtures

Here's a look at the Euro 2020 last 16 games which will take place following the conclusion of the group stage:

Wales vs Denmark

Italy vs Austria

Netherlands vs Czech Republic

Belgium vs Portugal

Croatia vs Spain

France vs Switzerland

England vs Germany

Sweden vs Ukraine

Image Credits - UEFA Euro 2020 Twitter