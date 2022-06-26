Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a surprise appearance in a humorous TikTok video that is currently trending on various social media platforms. In the video, Ronaldo can be seen doing the hilarious "Unroll, hit, and play" TikTok dance with his wife and kids. The video has garnered more than 2.4 million views on Instagram alone since being shared a few days ago. Here's the video of the former Real Madrid star shaking legs with his wife and children.

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to share their opinion on Ronaldo's dance moves. "Ronaldo after playing a whole season with Maguire," one user wrote. 'We all know this clip will be used when Ronaldo has a horrible match," another individual commented. "Okay, this is the first time I’m seeing him do something like this," another fan wrote.

Ronaldo is currently on vacation with his family in Majorca, Spain, where he had travelled to celebrate the 12th birthday of his eldest son, Ronaldo Jr. Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodgriguez recently uploaded pictures of the family celebrating the birthday. She turned to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the celebration where the family can be enjoying their free time on the island.

Ronaldo in 2021-22

Ronaldo played some outstanding football in the recently-concluded season, where he scored 24 goals in 39 appearances for Manchester United, including six goals in the UEFA Champions League. He returned to United for a second stint in September of last year and concluded the 2021–22 campaign as the club's top goal scorer. The 37-year-old will be looking to emulate his performance in the upcoming season in order to help United recover from a disastrous 2021–22 season.

Manchester United's chances of earning a spot in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League were destroyed after they finished sixth in the Premier League standings last season. In an effort to improve their performance in the upcoming season, Manchester United have hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager. Ronaldo has to be a key component of United's upcoming campaign if they are to make a comeback.

Image: Instagram/@433/AP

