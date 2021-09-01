Cristiano Ronaldo Man United Debut: When Will Ronaldo Play His First Match For United?

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might just have confirmed the date of Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Manchester United! Premier League's top tier 13-time-league-winner club Manchester United announced on Friday that the club's legendary player who left in 2009 would be returning home for a second spell. Fans of the club have been rejoicing at the news of the Portuguese star's return.

When is Ronaldo going to play for Manchester United?

Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has seemingly revealed the expected date for Cristiano Ronaldo's MUFC debut this season. Ronaldo's whirlwind return to United shocked football fans across the world since as recently as Friday, rumors of him joining United's fierce and home rivals Manchester City ran amok. However, in the end, Ronaldo decided to return to the club that made him CR7.

But the question remains, when will Ronaldo play for Man United? If it's up to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it'll be sooner than you think! The Premier League returns after an international break on September 11, with Manchester United playing Newcastle which is also when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his (second) debut for the club. Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about how he was hopeful that Ronaldo would play in the next game week, saying:

I hope he will [face Newcastle on September 11]. We're working to get that done. He's a special boy, or man now, he was a boy when I played with him. Of course we want to get that over the line. Of course the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they're excited. That's what he does, he's a special player.

Ole Gunna Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo's return

Solskjaer's comments came before Ronaldo completed his medical for the club on August 30, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. An official announcement has also been made both by the club and Ronaldo himself on August 31. Manchester United also released an official statement for the signing of Ronaldo saying,

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance."

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's official statement said:

You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.

IMAGE - OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER FAN PAGE INSTA