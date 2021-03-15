Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Critics After Striking Thrice Vs Cagliari Post UCL Exit: WATCH

Defending Serie A champions Juventus were on the receiving end of criticism from every possible quarter after being knocked out of the Champions League last week. Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, was criticised for being lazy during FC Porto's winner. Following the game, he took to social media to put out a motivational message amid struggling times. And he went on to lash out at his critics in the following game against Cagliari, with a hat-trick to his credit.

Juventus vs Cagliari: Epic Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick key in win on Sunday

Ronaldo put the hosts in the front as early as the 10th minute as he rose the highest to meet a Juan Cuadrado cross before netting it past the goal line. He went on to double the lead from the spot in the 25th minute. Ronaldo won a penalty after being brought down inside the box by Alessio Cragno.

And he made no mistake from the spot, powering the ball at the back of the net with ease. The Portuguese international wasn't done yet. He went on to round up a scintillating performance with his third goal of the game in the 32nd minute. The Bianconeri caught Cagliari on a quick counter with Federico Chiesa acting as the provider.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals: Portuguese star leads Serie A tally, mocks critics

Ronaldo cut inside to beat his marker, before blasting the ball into the top left corner. With the treble, he has now struck 57 career hat-tricks. He leads the Serie A goal-scoring charts having racked up 23 goals this season. In all, he has bagged 30 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. Following the hat-trick, he ran towards the camera to lash out at his critics as he gestured that he was listening to them.

Although Giovanni Simeone did pull one goal back for his side in the 61st minute, he could not cut down on the goal deficit any further in the Juventus vs Cagliari game. Despite the victory, Andrea Pirlo's men look off track in the title defence with Inter Milan maintaining a massive 10-point lead over Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick makes Juventus favourites against Benevento in Serie A

The Old Lady has bagged 55 points in 26 games and sit third in the Serie A standings. The domestic competition now gain more prominence after the Juventus UCL exit. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will next take on Benevento in Serie A on Sunday, March 21.

Image courtesy: Serie A Youtube