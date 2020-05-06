Cristiano Ronaldo Named Childhood Portuguese Club CD Nacional's Lifetime Member

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the lifetime member of Portuguese club CD Nacional. The news broke after the 'Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy' report after he spent eight weeks in quarantine. The Portuguese icon began his career with CD Nacional in Funchal on the Madeira island before Sporting Lisbon came calling.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy: Portuguese club CD Nacional names Ronaldo lifetime member

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Madeira and spent his quarantine on the Portuguese island after the Serie A season was suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The former Real Madrid star paid a visit to his childhood club CD Nacional, during his stay in his hometown where he was made a lifetime member of the club. The second division club posted a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo receiving the membership card from former CD Nacional manager Pedro Talhinhas. Ronaldo spent two years at the Funchal club before he was snapped up by Sporting Lisbon in 1997. The post also said that Cristiano Ronaldo was drafted as member No. 7,140 in the club’s honours.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifetime member: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy after eight weeks in quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo, partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children flew back to Italy after spending almost two months in quarantine in Madeira, Portugal. The former Manchester United star will remain in quarantine for two weeks before joining up with his teammates for training. The Portuguese legend's private jet was halted midway in Madrid, but was given passage and landed in Turin. Ronaldo and his family will remain quarantined at his lavish private mansion situated in the hills above the Gran Madre de Dio, Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo salary and car collection

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns $90 million annually from his Juventus contract. However, it is widely reported that Ronaldo's earnings from his endorsement deals comfortably surpass what he makes from football. Ronaldo is known for his endorsements featuring the likes of Nike, Electronic Arts, Altice, DAZN, Herbalife and others.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the 35-year-old splashed a whopping €9.5 million (£8.5 million) on a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci. He also owns a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse while also boasting a collection of cars from brands like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, BMW, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

