Cristiano Ronaldo Needs 5 More Goals To Tie Ali Daei's Record In International Football

Cristiano Ronaldo might be at the fag end of his career, but the Juventus ace continues to chase records, re-writing his name in the history books. Easily one of the greatest to have ever played the sport, Ronaldo has been a talismanic goal scorer for both club and country during his scintillating career. The 36-year-old is now chasing the record for the most international goals and is in the touching distance ahead of the upcoming European Championship.

Portugal headed into the European Championship on the back of an impressive 4-0 win over Israel, staking their claim as one of the teams to watch out for in the competition. Manchester-based stars Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo got on the scoresheet, while Cristiano Ronaldo also chipped in with one in the first half. The strike took the Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal to 104, only five shy of the Ali Daei record. The Iranian legend had managed to score 109 goals in just 149 games for the team before his retirement following the 2006 World Cup.

Ronaldo only became the second player after Daei to score a century of international goals, and a good Euro 2020 campaign could see him surpass the Iranian and his long-standing record. The 36-year-old inched closer to the record after a magnificent turn in form in his late 30s, and has managed to score 43 goals in his last 42 caps for the national team and has helped his team to multiple international honours, winning the 2016 Euro and the Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and suffered early heartbreak after the Selcao lost in the 2004 Euro final to Greece. While the former Manchester United star continued to score goals at a brisk pace, Portugal as a whole struggled to make the most of his talents and make a mark in international tournaments. Ronaldo assumed captaincy and became Portugal's leading scorer over the years but success eluded him until the arrival of Fernando Santos. Under Santos' tutelage, Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and followed it up with a win at the inaugural Nations League. Ronaldo overall had made 175 appearances for the Selecao, scoring 104 goals, and will look to add more to his tally in the upcoming Euro 2020. Ronaldo is the only player to score in four European Championships and he could take it to five with a goal in this edition.

