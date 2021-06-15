Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth In Rupees: Ronaldo Salary, Earnings Ahead Of Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo will be making a record-breaking fifth appearance at the European Championship when he will lead his Portugal team on the field in their opener against Hungary. The 36-year-old is the most popular and widely recognised figure at the tournament, and Portugal will be pinning their hopes on him as they look to defend their title. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth in rupees, the Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal salary, and the Cristiano Ronaldo earnings from Portugal national football team.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo net worth in rupees

As for Cristiano Ronaldo net worth 2021, Celebrity Net Worth reports that the Juventus ace's net worth is approximately $500 million. As per the current conversion that would amount to a whopping ₹3665.21 crores. The Portuguese legend boasts of an empire of brand endorsements, including Armani, Tag Heuer, Egyptian Steel, Herbalife, Italia Independent, Clear, PokerStars and Castrol. The 36-year-old's deal with Nike is expected to in the region of what the company offered to LA Laker star LeBron James, which is estimated to be worth in excess of $1 billion in total.

Ronaldo also boasts of a luxury hotel chain across some of the world's top destinations for tourists. He also sells various self-branded products, such as perfumes and clothing. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Juventus is believed to be worth €30m ($34m/₹249 crores) a year. While the Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal salary is unknown, it is not as mammoth as his paycheck for Juventus, but makes him the highest-paid player in the country. Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the whole world and became the first person in the world to reach 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He also became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal: Juventus ace eyes Ali Daei's record

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only second player to score a century of international goals and the Portugal captain is just six goals away from becoming the most prolific international goalscorer. The 36-year-old has 104 goals in 175 appearances for Portugal, five short of Ali Daei, who scored a staggering 109 goals for Iran. Ronaldo could move clear of the Iranian during the Euro 2020 campaign, where he is the tied top scorer alongside Michael Platini. The former Real Madrid superstar is the only player to score in four European Championships and could add a fifth to his tally with a goal on Tuesday.

