Cristiano Ronaldo Not Spared ID-check By Eagle-eyed Security Guard In Hungary; Video Viral

In the run-up to one of the most high-octane clashes of the Euro 2020, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's stature and grandeur was largely normalised as he stepped on to play against Hungary on their home soil. The global football star had to undergo a mandatory security check-in at the stadium in Hungary before entering Portugal's dressing room.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, a security guard can be seen stopping Ronaldo, a global icon and easily identifiable sports star, to check his ID card as he walked towards the dressing room. The guard intricately checked the Portuguese skipper's credentials before letting the masked player go. Ronaldo politely complied as he presented his ID card hung around his neck.

Watch Ronaldo's viral video here -

Hungarian security checking Cristiano Ronaldo's ID with all the energy of a nightclub bouncer.#HUNPOR pic.twitter.com/eI61BLKnqN — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo's video goes viral ahead of Hungary-Portugal clash

Just a day before the Hungary-Portugal clash at the Euro 2020, Ronaldo made the headlines as he moved Coca Cola bottles placed near him. The incident took place during Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference on the eve of the clash as the 36-year-old Juventus star was seen placing the Cola bottles away from himself and asking people to "drink water" instead.

Ronaldo, who is known to be an extremely disciplined player and especially picky about following a healthy diet, had a couple of Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him before the start of the interview. Noticing the Cola bottles, Ronaldo quickly decided to place them away from himself and made sure there were not in the same frame as him before. He was also seen lifting his regular water bottle insisting everyone to 'drink water'. Ronaldo's dedication to live a healthy lifestyle has earned the 36-year-old a lot of praise from fans who took to social media and appreciated his efforts of sticking to his words about promoting healthy foods.

Portugal find themselves in Group F which is expected to be the toughest group in the ongoing Euro 2020 with Fernando Santos's men drawn against reigning World Cup winners France and 2014 world champions Germany alongside Hungary in the group. Despite a tough draw, Portugal will be looking to make a statement on their intentions of defending their title and will aim to kickstart their campaign with a win over Hungary.