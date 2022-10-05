Even though five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has barely played for Manchester United this season, the Portuguese international showcased that he still has got all the skills as he performed an outrageous nutmeg on teammate Lisandro Martinez during training.

Ronaldo performs brilliant nutmeg on Martinez

As seen in the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo was all fired up during training as he performed some fantastic piece of trickery to nutmeg Manchester United teammate Lisandro Martinez during training. After pulling off a ridiculous move, he could be seen enjoying the moment at the expense of his Argentine teammate.

Ronaldo is a whole mood ✅ pic.twitter.com/pcaBw4BjA8 — Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) October 5, 2022

Even though Ronaldo seems to be in high spirits during training, speculations continue to persist over his future due to limited game time at the club. The 37-year-old has just made one start in the Premier League under new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and was not even brought on as a substitute in the club's last game against arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Dutch manager defended his decision by explaining that he did not bring Ronaldo on during the game against the Citizens out of respect for him as his side were getting hammered. The Red Devils were 4-0 down against their bitter rivals at half-time before eventually losing the game 6-3.

Ten Hag gives vital update on Ronaldo's future

With Erik ten Hag not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo in a game as important as the Manchester derby, most of the questions asked during his press conference were surrounding the Portuguese international's future. When the Dutch coach was asked why he did not bring the 37-year-old on when the club were losing 4-0 at half-time, he replied,

"I can't see that relation, that he's not coming on when we are 4-0 down, 5-1 down, 6-1 down and I don't bring him on out of respect. It's nothing to do what's happening for the future, what's happening for January or next year. I don't see he is unhappy. He's happy, he is training well. He's enjoying it and I think everyone is training well. It is a good spirit and vibe in the training so that's not the point but it's important because it is a base to work well."

He concluded his remarks by adding, "He is not happy that he wasn't playing on Sunday, don't get me wrong. But that wasn't the question. The question was what he is like on the training pitch and what his mood is around [the team]. He is happy. But of course, he wants to play and he is p****d off when he is not playing, clearly."