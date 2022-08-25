Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of playing in the Champions League is fading after reportedly being unable to find a new club that will be competing in Europe's elite club competition. Ronaldo's absence will be Lionel Messi's gain as he could equal or shatter one of the records set by the Portuguese in the Champions League. Both the players over the years have been involved in neck-to-neck battles when it comes to club competitions.

UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi could break Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Manchester United failed to qualify for UEFA Champions League last season, while Paris Saint Germain will be competing in Europe's elite football competition. Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for being UEFA Champions League's all-time top-scorer with 140 goals. Lionel Messi is a close second with 125 goals and is likely to either break or equal his record if he scores 15 goals. For Messi to break the record, PSG needs to go deep in the competition as they look for their maiden UEFA Champions League crown.

Besides the Champions League goals record, Messi could also match Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL title record should he lead PSG to its first-ever crown this season. Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL trophy collection currently stands on five with four coming from Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. Messi on the other hand has four Champions League trophies and all coming with Barcelona.

Did Ronaldo want to sign for Borussia Dortmund?

Cristiano Ronaldo had signed a two-year deal with Manchester United and the club finished 6th last season. The result meant United were relegated to Europa League football in the upcoming season. During the summer the Portuguese tried to push for a transfer, with many big clubs being linked but he was unable to find any suitors. According to a report by a German News outlet BILD, Ronaldo was willing to take a significant pay cut to join a German club in order to play Champions League football.

As per the report, Borussia Dortmund refused to sign Ronaldo due to his salary. The report stated that the Portuguese national team captain was ready to take a 30% salary cut but the German club refused the transfer due to Ronaldo’s stature in world football and also the fact that he is now at the final stages of his career. However, the club's CEO said that there has been no contact with Ronaldo.

As per The Mirror, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said, “I love him as a player, it’s certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park but there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it.”