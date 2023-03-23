Cristiano Ronaldo On Verge Of Making Football History In Portugal Vs Liechtenstein Match

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be at his best at the club level but when it comes to international football he still ranks among the best. The 38-year-old has been called up by new Portugal manager Roberto Martinez for the UEFA Euro Qualifier and will definitely take a part when Portugal host Liechtenstein on Friday. Ronaldo failed to influence much in the 2022 World Cup as Portugal crashed out of the tournament following a shocking loss at the hands of Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of breaking unique records for Portugal

On the brink of his first match since the conclusion of the World Cup, a number of records could be up for grabs. If the player appears on the pitch in any capacity in UEFA Qualifiers against Liechtenstein he could become the most-capped international player in the world surpassing, Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

He will feature in his 197th international match which will be a record in international football. He also holds the record for scoring the most amount of goals for his country since making his debut in 2003. He has 118 goals in his tally so far and is expected to add a few as Portugal will face Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in this international break.

Roberto Martinez who has recently been given the charge took the helm from Fernando Santos recently and this UEFA Qualifier will be a stern test for him. He already confirmed the participation of Ronaldo as he ensured every player will be given the chance to prove their worth on the team.

Portugal Full Squad for UEFA Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Patricio (Roma/ITA)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin/GER), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Wolves/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolves/ENG), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Chelsea/ENG), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG)

