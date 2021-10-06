Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Gary Lineker Picks His Favourite And Explains Why

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is a debate that has gone on for over a decade now. Ronaldo has more career goals though Messi has played fewer games. While Messi has won one more Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo has won another 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award and UEFA Player of the Year award. It is a debate that may never end, and many great players and coaches have been asked the question multiple times. Former England international Gary Lineker has weighed in his opinion on the better star, Messi or Ronaldo. However, it is fair to note that the conversation started with Linkeker being asked about Maradona and Messi.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Lineker was asked on what the perceptions of both Messi and Maradona are in England, to which he responded: "They are two Argentines, it is true, but the reason [I love them] is easy: I love football and what they gave to the game, nobody has given it to them. Without comparing them, both did things that the rest of us mortals cannot even imagine. They gave us happiness. There were other greats, like the two Ronaldo's, for example, but I consider them more as tremendous scorers."

Messi is better than Ronaldo claims Lineker

He then avoided the topic of what the Argentines were like off the pitch and kept the conversation about the two on the field.

"Diego and Leo did, and do, in each game, two or three things that neither I nor almost anyone did in an entire career. They play another sport. I did meet Diego many times. He had an overwhelming personality; Leo is more shy. But, on the field, I never saw two such great stars."

Then he brought in the Messi-Ronaldo debate saying that he has the utmost respect for the Portuguese superstar but for him, Messi is better because of the things that he does.

"Sometimes people fall for me when I say that Messi is more than Cristiano. I also love Ronaldo. I respect him very much, he is a giant too, but my honest football opinion is that there is no comparison as to who is the best. Because of the things that Leo does."

Image: AP