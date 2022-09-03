Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Manchester United New Signing Antony Gives Clear Answer

Ahead of Antony's blockbuster transfer to Manchester United in this summer transfer window, the 22-year-old gave his clear preference in a video released at an earlier date when asked about who would he prefer in his dream team between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Antony chooses between Messi & Ronaldo

As per Manchester Evening News, a video recently appeared when Antony was asked to pick between five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The 22-year-old did not hesitate to choose between the two as he replied Messi. With the former Ajax winger set to be teammates with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, he will hope that his previous remarks do not come back to haunt him.

Messi or Ronaldo?



Antony [New United Signing]: " Messi".pic.twitter.com/PsODR0UZ1N — Tushar Jain (@__tusharrr) August 28, 2022

Antony could make Man United debut vs Arsenal

With Manchester United set to face Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend, it will be interesting to see if Antony makes his much-awaited debut. Since the 22-year-old was part of Erik ten Hag's team at Old Trafford, the Dutch coach is likely to know well what kind of threat his new signing possesses.

Speaking of whether Antony would make his debut against the Gunners, Ten Hag replied during his pre-match press conference, "Today (Thursday), he did his first training, so [an] individual [session]. Tomorrow (Friday), we have a team session and on Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision." With Manchester United set to host Arsenal on Sunday, September 4, the Dutch manager will have plenty of time to make a decision.

Antony delighted to join Manchester United

While speaking at his first official interview after joining Manchester United, Antony said, "First of all, I’m really happy to be here at Manchester United. It’s my dream come true. I’m really grateful for the support and faith showed in me by everyone here. I want to make history here, I hope to achieve great things with the club. I’m delighted and honoured to look at my chest and see that I’m wearing the badge of this massive club."

It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain!! Today I arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey! (…) @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/2F94fPcOJd — Antony Santos (@antony00) September 1, 2022

At the time of signing, Ajax confirmed that they and Manchester United had reached an agreement of an initial fee of €95 million for Antony. This fee could rise to € 100 million with add-ons. With the Red Devils having spent so much money on Antony, they will hope that the Brazilian winger can repay them the favour.