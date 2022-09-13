Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Thomas Mueller Makes His Choice Between Rival Legends

As five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi continue to perform at the highest level, Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has given an interesting take on who is the better footballer between the two. Both Ronaldo and Messi have dominated football for over a decade and also hold almost every goalscoring record there is at both the club and the international level. Muller, who has won some of the biggest prizes in the game, has faced both of them with varying degrees of success.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Muller reveals his choice

In a conversation with ESPN, Thomas Muller said, "I choose Cristiano," when asked to give his take on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. As for his reasoning behind the same, the German explained, "I have good statistics against Messi, against Ronaldo they are not so good." The Bayern Munich star has only scored three goals from 11 appearances against a side featuring Ronaldo, while he has managed to score six goals from eight appearances against teams featuring Messi, with Bayern occasionally putting Barcelona to the sword.

While the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is unlikely to cease anytime soon, with both stars having represented clubs that were arch-rivals. Before moving to the Parc des Princes last year, the Argentine spent his entire career playing for Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Portuguese international spent nine seasons at Real Madrid.

And the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry is such that both stars have also scored the highest number of goals in El Clasico, which is La Liga's biggest derby featuring arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. The PSG star has 26 goals to his name, while the Manchester United star has scored in 18 El Clasicos.

Ronaldo & Messi's stats in current season

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a disappointing season so far for no fault of his own as he has just managed to make two starts for Manchester United in all competitions under new coach Erik ten Hag. As things stand after seven appearances, the Portuguese international has failed to find the back of the net.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi seems to have settled well at PSG this season after a slow start last year. The Argentine international has already made 10 goal contributions (3 goals, 7 assists) from just eight appearances in all competitions.