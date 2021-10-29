Cristiano Ronaldo Or Mohamed Salah? Ex-Liverpool Captain Picks His Favourite

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is on another level to Mohamed Salah if one compares their respective careers over the years. Souness, while speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, said Salah is undoubtedly the best in-form player at the moment but, Ronaldo is still on another level to what the 28-year-old is.

Souness said that Ronaldo has got an argument where he can sit in any room with any player from any generation and say that I've been the best player in the history of the sport.

'Ronaldo is on another level' says Former Liverpool Captain

Souness said that if given an option to choose between a 28-year-old Ronaldo and a 28-year-old Salah, he would always pick the Portuguese attacker because of what he has achieved in his career. Souness said Salah has been good for Liverpool for the past several years but, Ronaldo is still "on another level". The 68-year-old television pundit, however, added at present he would go for Salah because the Liverpool forward is bang on form.

Salah is currently the top goal-scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals in 9 appearances. Out of those 10 goals, five have come in the UEFA Champions League competition. When Liverpool met Manchester United last Sunday for an encounter at Old Trafford, Salah registered a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 victory over the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this past summer transfer window after 12 years, having left Old Trafford in 2009 for Real Madrid. Over the course of his career, the Portuguese national has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Ronaldo made a strong comeback to the Premier League as started his new journey with a goal in his very first game. He carried on the form despite his team's poor performance over the course of the next few matches.

Image: GraemeSouness/ManUtd/Twitter/AP