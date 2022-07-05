Cristiano Ronaldo: Possible Destinations For Man Utd Star If He Quits Old Trafford

It has been just over 12 months at Old Trafford but the news around Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer is already gathering pace. The Portuguese skipper who made a dream return to Manchester United could make the move following the team's poor performance last season. Finishing outside the top four meant Manchester United will not have Champions League football this season which could be another factor behind Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer news gaining momentum.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Possible destination for Manchester United legend post-departure

Cristiano Ronaldo's Chelsea transfer

Recently the news about Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes meeting Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly set the eyeballs rolling. With Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan on loan, the Blue are in need of a goal-scoring striker. Ronaldo fits the bill perfectly and Boehly will look to make a huge statement by managing to pull off the transfer. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's Chelsea transfer would also mean his legacy at Old Trafford also likely to get tarnished.

Bayern Munich

Another destination for Cristiano Ronaldo can be German Champions Bayern Munich. With Robert Lewandowski's future at the club uncertain, Bayern can try to sign Ronaldo to fill the centre-forward position. The move also makes sense for Ronaldo who has never tried his luck in Bundesliga. Bayern Munich will not only guarantee domestic success but also offer Champions League football.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG already have the front three of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe but with owners unhappy with Neymar the Brazilian's future looks uncertain. If PSG manages to pull off the transfer the French champions will also have the two most marketable players in the history of the game but the biggest question will be whether the chemistry of Ronaldo will work with Messi and Mbappe on the pitch.

Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to his boyhood club is still a distant shot considering that the forward still has the ability to play at the highest level of European football. Ronaldo began his career at Sporting but the club's financial structure will be a big issue in signing the legendary strike unless the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decides to take a massive pay cut.

Real Madrid

Another possible destination for Ronaldo would be his former club Real Madrid but the Los Blancos have so far not shown any interest in signing back their superstar. Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend at Santiago Bernabeu but from the footballing perspective, the signing will make no sense, especially with Karim Benzema in cracking form. France forward has made the centre-forward position his own. Shifting Vinicius Junior away from the left side also does not make sense especially when he is slowly developing into a world-class talent. The move to Spanish and European CHampions looks to be a long shot for now at least.