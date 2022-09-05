Manchester United are on a four-match unbeaten streak beating Arsenal in the Premier League match on Sunday (September 4). Erik Ten Hag's men sit fifth on the Premier League table, with 12 points from six matches. Following United's victory over Arsenal, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a special message to fans to express his delight.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Manchester United supporters

Cristiano Ronaldo has found playing time hard to come by under new manager Erik ten Hag this season. His last start for the Red Devils came in their 0-4 defeat to Brentford last month. Reflecting on Manchester United's win over Arsenal Cristiano Ronaldo heaped praise on the team for their efforts and also expressed his gratitude towards the home fans. Taking to Instagram he wrote, "Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! Let’s go, Devils!"

Manchester United vs Arsenal match highlights

Manchester United have finally hit the ground running under Erik Ten Hag after a dreadful start to the season. The red devils faced defeats against Brighton and Brentford which kept them bottom of the table. However befoe the Arsenal match, the red devils went on three match winning streking beating the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and Leciester City.

Coming to Manchester United vs Arsenal match, United's new signing Anthony opened the scoring in the 35th minute to give the team one goal advantage. Bukayo Saka cancelled out United debutant Antony’s opener on an hour mark. However ,Marcus Rashford scored brace in the 66th and 75th minute to seal the victory in front of Manchester United fans.

Rashford's first goal came through an assist from Bruno Fernandes, who picked up a loose ball from Sambi, before passing it to Rashford whose pace is was too much for Arsenal's defence ,as he tucked the ball past Ramsdale. After Ronaldo missed the chance to double th elea din 70th minute, Eriksen after latching on to the ball, squared the pass for Rashford, to put United 3-1 up. Despite the loss, Arsenal remained top of the table on 15 points thanks to their opening five wins.

Manchester United meanwhile will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this week afterfailing to quualify for Champions league last season. The English giants are scheduled to host Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8). Ten Hag after making just one change to his starting XI across the last four matches could make a lot of changes to his team as the Old Trafford outfit play their first European match of the season.