Cristiano Ronaldo Promises Man Utd Will 'get Back On Its Feet' After Defeat To Aston Villa

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has promised that Manchester United will bounce back strongly after their heartbreaking 0-1 loss in the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday. Man United were awarded a penalty at the 90+3rd minute, i.e. in the extra-time, and the onus was on Bruno Fernades to find the back of the net and a much-needed equaliser. However, much to the dejection of the team and its fans, he sent the ball soaring above the bar and towards the sky as the 'Red Devils' ended up on the losing side.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Cristiano Ronaldo posted an image of him walking out confidently to the football field, which supposedly happens to be United's home ground Old Trafford. The Portuguese captain then wrote that this is only the 'beginning' but in competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts. The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner then urged Manchester United to 'react immediately', get back on their feet and show their 'true strength'.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

After their loss to Aston Villa, Manchester United now find themselves at the fourth position in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with four wins from six matches including a loss and a draw and 13 points to their tally. They are set to host the Spanish club Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League group match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would be hoping for a revival in their Premier League fortunes when they lock horns with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernades, whose mistimed penalty kick in the dying minutes cost the Red Devils the match against Aston Villa also came forward and shared an emotional post hours after the team's home defeat.

Image: Twitter@ManUtd