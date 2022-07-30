Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Speculations To Rest, Announces Imminent Manchester United Return

After months of speculations on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer from Manchester United, the Portuguese star has dropped a major hint about his stay at the club. Ronaldo has not played a single match for Manchester United since the end of last season and missed the club's pre-season tour due to family issue. However, the Portuguese star is likely to finally play his first match for the club which would be against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United

Top European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid were linked to a possible Cristiano Ronaldo transfer. but all these teams decided against signing the Manchester United forward. Despite Atletico Madrid deciding against signing Ronaldo, the club's fans expressed their displeasure at the prospect of the former Real Madrid forward coming to the club. Cristiano Ronaldo ended speculation over his Manchester United future after CR7's fan page on Instagram wrongly claimed that he will not be playing Manchester United's Sunday's match with Vallecano at Old Trafford. However, the 37-year-old set the record straight by stating that "Sunday the king plays".

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will play against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday pic.twitter.com/XwsGP6qm2l — utdreport (@utdreport) July 29, 2022

Ronaldo recently decided to return to the training session at Old Trafford. He has started his training under the new coach Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo has reportedly vouched to train sincerely with United until his release talks are sorted. The Portuguese skipper joined Red Devils from Juventus last year following and appeared in 38 games for the Premier League side. The striker finished the 2021-22 season as the leading goal-scorer for United with 24 goals across competitions.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly match details

Manchester United began their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Liverpool followed by a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last weekend. Before the final friendly match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid on the other hand beat Numancia 4-0 and following the match against Manchester United, Atletico has matches against Cadiz and Juventus as part of their preparations before travelling to Getafe for their opening game in La Liga. The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match will be played on Saturday, June 30 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. The match will begin at 5:15 PM and fans in India can watch the match live on the MUTV official app and website.