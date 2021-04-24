Cristiano Ronaldo ready For Pay Cut To Secure SENSATIONAL Manchester United Return

In the latest Manchester United transfer news, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted to make a sensational return to Old Trafford this summer. It is believed that Ronaldo is willing to lower his wage demands in order to secure a move away from Juventus, amid their recent failures in the Champions League. Ronaldo began his trajectory into stardom during his time at Old Trafford, scoring a whopping 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United return on the cards?

Despite winning two Serie A titles since joining Juventus, the Old Lady's failure to win the Champions League during Ronaldo’s time in Turin could see the 36-year-old forward leave the club this summer. Although the Portuguese attacker has been in impressive goalscoring form for Juventus this season with 32 goals in 38 matches they sit fourth in the Serie A standings with six matches to play. Now, reports from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest the football legend is unhappy in Italy and would prefer a move back to Spain or England.

Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League by FC Porto in the last 16 this year and failed to make it past the quarter-finals stages since Ronaldo's arrival. Ronaldo's current deal with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022.

Latest Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Star to make a sacrifice to return to United?

Reports from Italy claim that Ronaldo has given his agent Jorge Mendes a ‘mandate’ to ‘test the waters’ and see if there is interest from Man United. However, Ronaldo’s wages could be a big factor that determines his move, as he is currently on a mammoth £27million per year deal at Juventus. It is believed that Ronaldo is willing to sacrifice a large chunk of his wages and accept a £17.5 million a year deal to return to Old Trafford.

With Edinson Cavani also linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, it is reported that Ronaldo might be the perfect replacement for the Uruguayan forward. However, it remains to be seen whether United decide to make a move for Ronaldo, who is entering the twilight years of his career. The former Real Madrid attacker turns 37 in February next year.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup title and a Champions League trophy at Man United, before going on to win an unbelievable four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies at Real Madrid. He left as Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer (450 goals) when he joined Juventus in 2018.

