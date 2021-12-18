Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls 'beautiful Story' About Alex Ferguson; 'Was Emotional, Very Low'

In what was a crazy summer transfer window, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United. The prodigal son returned and in his first interview then he credited his return back to Old Trafford to his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson who called a 'father figure'. Now, in a recent conversation, United's sponsor Teamviewer decided to reunite the two to bring back old memories.

In the chat that they had, Ronaldo was reminded of a 'beautiful story' one that he or Ferguson had not told anyone before. Ronaldo starts off by saying that Sir Alex Ferguson probably does not remember but back during the Portuguese's first stint with United, his father had fallen very ill and was hospitalised. Ronaldo recalled that he was very emotional and low at the time and when he spoke with the Scottish tactician, Fergie told him about the to go and visit his father, to take a few days off even though they had some tough fixtures ahead. Ronaldo said as quoted by the Manchester United website: "Probably he doesn't remember, but I will say it because it's a beautiful story. One day, my father was in the hospital, and I was so emotional, very low. And I spoke with him and he said: ‘Cristiano, go there for two or three days.’ We had difficult games and I was a key player in that moment."

Ronaldo speaks about 'most important things'

Cristiano Ronaldo further added that Fergie told him to take time off despite having such difficult games ahead and that he would leave Ronaldo out of the squad for the upcoming matches. Ronaldo then said that for him such moments were the most important thing, even more important than all the trophies they had won. Ronaldo said; "It will be tough because we have difficult games, but I understand your situation and I’ll leave you (out) and you can go and see your father. For me, these are the most important things – apart from winning Champions Leagues, to win the Premier League, to win cups and stuff. So I have to appreciate him because what he said to me, he always did. I have to appreciate that."

