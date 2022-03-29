Cristiano Ronaldo Remains Coy Over Portugal Retirement Rumours After FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has a major task in hand as he leads Portugal against North Macedonia in the final match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The winner of the Portugal vs North Macedonia match will advance to the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win the elusive trophy that is missing from his cabinet. The Portuguese forward is 37-year-old and is unlikely to feature in the next World Cup. Ahead of the Portugal vs North Macedonia match, the Manchester United star was asked about his retirement to which he downplayed the question.

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Man United star provides update on future

While speaking to the media ahead of the Portugal vs North Macedonia FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I'm starting to be asked the same question. The one who is going to decide my future is me, nobody else. If I feel like playing more, I'll play, if I don't feel like playing more, I won't. I'll decide, period."

Back in January during the Best FIFA Awards in Zurich, Switzerland, Cristiano Ronaldo while talking about his retirement had said, "I still have a passion for the game. It's to entertain myself and I have played football since I was five or six years old. I feel joy when I train and my motivation is still there. I'm going to be 37 soon but I feel motivated. People ask me how many years I'm going to continue playing - I hope to play for four or five more years. Physically if you treat your body well, it will give you something back. I love the game and I want to continue."

Cristiano Ronaldo on North Macedonia's chances of upsetting Portugal

Euro 2016 winners Portugal have qualified for the last five World Cup finals, while for North Macedonia their first major tournament in their 27-year history was last year's Euro 2020 and they will be looking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the very first time.

While talking about whether North Macedonia will upset Portugal and qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe that tomorrow they will not surprise us. Portugal will be better and we will go to the World Cup. For us it's also a game of [our] lives."