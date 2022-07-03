Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Urges Man Utd To Consider Him For Transfer, Club Stands Firm

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed the Manchester United hierarchy to consider him for a transfer out of the club, only a year after his sensational return. The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford for his second stint in the summer transfer window, following a transfer from Serie A giants Juventus. As per Goal, Ronaldo wants to play in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the 2022-23 season, as he is in the twilight of his career, and United’s failure to secure a top-four finish last season has convinced him to exit.

As per the same report, the team is adamant about not letting go of Ronaldo, and he remains to be a key component in manager Erik Ten Hag’s plans. It was widely reported that Ronaldo was considering leaving the team following the dismal 2021-22 season, but Ten Hag’s appointment as the coach was expected to stop him. However, as Goal confirmed, the iconic footballer has requested United to allow him to leave when he receives an acceptable offer.

Which teams have shown interest in Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League giants Chelsea have come out as the potential buyers for Ronaldo. At the same time, the Italian media has also reported that he might seek a return to Serie A too. With United’s priority being their central midfield, the Portuguese might have to hang to the team for another season, until the manager manages to put the team back on track.

A look at Manchester United's dismal 2021-22 season

United suffered a dismal 2021-22 season, as they ended up finishing sixth in the Premier League points table with 16 wins, 10 draws, and 12 defeats in 38 games. They were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, with a goal aggregate of 1-2 in the Round of 16. Interestingly, even though the team went through a horrible time performing on the ground, Ronaldo emerged as their best player.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats since joining Manchester United in 2021

Cristiano scored a total of 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, and finished as the third-highest goal scorer of the tournament, behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min. He also hit six goals in six UCL 2021-22 matches and finished the season with a total of 24 goals in his tally across competitions. Considering that Ronaldo is already 37-year-old, it is understood that he might not be in favour of missing out on the chance of playing in the UCL even for a season.

