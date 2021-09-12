Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Was Nervous Before Making Second Manchester United Debut

After making a successful return to Manchester United with a brace, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he was extremely nervous before the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained what it felt like to return to a club that has helped him with his foundation to become the player that he is today. On his second Manchester United debut, the Portuguese forward scored a brace to mark a memorable dream debut to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was nervous about Manchester United return

It is strange to hear that a player who has won almost everything in football will feel nervous at any given point in time. However, these were the kind of emotions running through Cristiano Ronaldo's mind as he prepared to make his second Manchester United debut. Speaking after the match in his post-match interview, the 36-year old said, "I was very nervous. But maybe I didn't show. But I was."

🗣"I was really nervous, maybe I did not show it."



Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his emotions before he made his 2nd Manchester United debut. pic.twitter.com/QlupqKD2EG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is at Manchester United to win games

Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his previous stance of wanting to win games and making his Manchester United return a success. "But I am here to win games. To help the team and to make the club reach levels they deserve," added the Manchester United legend. The Portuguese international ended the interview by again highlighting that he was very nervous, but all he wanted to do was to make a positive impression and help the team on his return to the club.

Ronaldo makes dream return to Manchester United

If there was ever any doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may not be a success, it seems that the Portuguese international has proved his doubters wrong on the first day. The 36-year old opened the scoring with a tap-in just before halftime. With Newcastle United equalising in the 56th minute via a counter-attacking goal by Javier Manquillo, Ronaldo took the onus to get Manchester United's lead back. After being put through on goal, he hit a powerful low shot through the keeper Freddie Woodman's legs to make it 2-1. The match ended with Bruno Fernandes scoring a brilliant goal to make it 3-1 before a returning Jesse Lingard rounded up an excellent performance to make it 4-1.

Image: Manchester United/Twitter