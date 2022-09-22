Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Long He Intends To Play For Portugal; 'My Path Is Not Over'

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he does not intend to stop playing football anytime soon as he is keen on participating in Euro 2024 after the FIFA World Cup this year. The 37-year-old's remarks came after he receive an award from the Portuguese Football Federation.

Ronaldo keen on competing at Euro 2024

After receiving an honorary award from the Portuguese Football Federation for being the country's record goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path to the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European Championship." With the Portuguese international now 37, he will turn 39 when the Euro 2024 takes place.

However, Ronaldo has shown that age is just a number after he scored plenty of goals for Portugal over the course of the last year to become the world's top international goalscorer. The Manchester United star first beat Ali Daei's previous record of 109 goals before recording his 117th international goal against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

And having led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, Ronaldo will hope to display a similar level of performance over the next two international tournaments to achieve more glory with his national side. Portugal will begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a clash against Ghana on November 24 before facing two-time winners Uruguay on November 29. Meanwhile, they will face their final group stage game against South Korea on December 2.

Ronaldo proud to achieve award from federation

Speaking of the award he received from the Portuguese Football Federation, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude. I never thought that one day I could achieve it. I thank everyone who was important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet. [You're going to have to] take a little more load from Cris [Ronaldo]."