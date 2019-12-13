Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals The Team He Wishes To Face In The Champions League Final

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently eager to face his for former club Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, he would prefer to face them in the marquee's tournament final in Istanbul in 2020, according to latest British media reports. Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 after spending nine successful years at the Spanish capital. He helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles. The Portuguese superstar scored a whopping 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid.

🗣 'I'd sign up to meet them in the final'



Ronaldo has said that he wouldn't want to play Real Madrid unless Juve meet them in the Champions League final!

Since joining the Turin-based club, Cristiano Ronaldo's stocks have fallen drastically but he once again guided Juventus to the top of Group D in the Champions League. Thanks to his goal, Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at the BayArena. During the post-match interview, Ronaldo admitted that he would love a return to the Santiago Bernabeu if Juventus are pitted against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Ronaldo further reiterated that Madrid are an exceptional side and he'd prefer to face them in the finals instead.

'I had trouble with my knee for several weeks but now it’s fine. The team as well. Everything is improving' - Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo likes Juventus' trident

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I feel good now, The physical problems are a thing of the past - Dybala & Higuain? I have fun with both Paulo & Gonzalo, The coach takes the decisions, but I can't deny that we have fun on the pitch."

Juventus topped their group while Real Madrid finished second in Group A behind Paris Saint-Germain. This means the draw could potentially pit Juventus against Real Madrid in the last 16 itself. The Champions League draw is set to take place on Monday, December 16 at Nyon, Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Champions League

Ronaldo is out here scoring more UCL goals than some clubs ⚽️

