Cristiano Ronaldo Rocks An Old School IPod Shuffle, Social Media Goes Berserk

Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off 2020 with a stellar second-half hat-trick against Cagliari on Monday. The 34-year-old was back at his best against the Italian side and rightly won the match ball after his man of the match display. While his exemplary display got the plaudits from fans and experts alike, his arrival with a certain retro gadget to the Allianz Stadium on Monday has been the most discussed topic on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo is out here living in 2005 🎵 pic.twitter.com/5ALpcZCVzL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon And Others Who Could Retire At The End Of The Season

In 2020, where technology moves faster than light, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin with an iPod Shuffle. The retro music player is a device from the early 2000s, which Ronaldo sported along with wired Apple earphones. Fans were quick to identify the model of the iPod Ronaldo was using, which is believed to be a 4th generation model. It was rolled out in 2010 and hasn't been updated in over eight years. Arguably one of the best players in the world, Ronaldo ranked second in Forbes list for the highest-paid athletes of the decade. However, watching Ronaldo sport a gadget that is almost obscure in 2020 has sure been a pleasant sight for the fans.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Has Failed To Score From A Free-kick In Two Years

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's first Serie A hat-trick

After a goalless first half, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the second half when he latched on to a mistake from Cagliari to cooly finish into the bottom corner. The 34-year-old made it 2-0 from the spot before finishing a fine counter-attacking move to make it 4-0 to Juventus. With his first hat-trick for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 goals this season, including 13 in Serie A.

The win helps the Old Lady to keep up with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan for the Scudetto. Both the sides are tied at 45 points after 18 games with Juventus second on goal difference.

Also Read | 'Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Has The Sprint And Dribbling Of The Past': Fabio Capello

2020 begins with yet another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronald starts decade with Hattrick



He is the second player to score a Serie A hat-trick, a La Liga hat-trick and a Premier League hat-trick this century, He is also the first Portuguese player to score a hat-trick in Serie A history.



Super Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Y5KU51ZDWY — Hassan Abdulsalam (@ProudlyHassan) January 6, 2020

How social media reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's retro music player

Cristiano Ronaldo, net worth of about £400million, rocking an IPod Shuffle 😂



📸 -@juventusfcen pic.twitter.com/qdy0pNtCx3 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 6, 2020

It's 2020 and Ronaldo's still rocking the iPod Shuffle 🤣 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/jBvZROY7Rz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is just an ordinary bloke with an iPod shuffle. Man of the people pic.twitter.com/D4thcIrE27 — Dan Morgan (@danmorgi34) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds 'inspirations' Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal