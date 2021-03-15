Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Agent's Real Madrid Transfer Rumours Categorically: WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished off rumours of a return to Real Madrid after scoring a super hat-trick, which was his 57th career treble, against Cagliari.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo had an answer for his critics, all of whom had their doubts over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's form after the team's Champions League exit last week. He struck a first-half hat-trick to help the defending Serie A champions bag a comfortable win over Cagliari on Sunday. Following the splendid display, he has gone on to rubbish off talks linking him with a return to Real Madrid after the Champions League debacle.

Juventus vs Cagliari: Epic Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick silences critics 

Ronaldo managed to get onto the scoresheet as early as the 10th minute as he succeeded in getting on to the other end of a scintillating Juan Cuadrado cross to head it past the net. He doubled the lead in the 25th minute after being brought down by the Cagliari goalkeeper inside the penalty box.

Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot, as he bagged his brace with ease. It was indeed the Portuguese international's night as he went on to complete the Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the 32nd minute. Cagliari were caught off guard when Federico Chiesa ran up the left flank before directing a pass across to Ronaldo. 

The former Real Madrid superstar beat his marker to score a stunning goal in the top left corner. With the strike, he has now struck 57 times in his decorated career. He also leads the Serie A goalscoring charts, with the Cristiano Ronaldo goals count going up to 23 in as many games. Although Giovanni Simeone pulled a goal back in the second half, Juventus went on to win the clash 3-1. 

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours rubbished by player itself

Following the Juventus vs Cagliari game, Ronaldo went to affirm his loyalty with the Turin-based outfit. As quoted by Sky Sport Italia, Ronaldo claimed he was eager to play more games, register some more individual records, while winning trophies with the defending Italian champions on the way. 

He went on to rubbish off the rumours linking him with a return to Real Madrid, something which his agent claimed recently. Reports of a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to the defending Spanish champions have been doing the rounds ever since the Champions League exit last week. Despite the Cristiano Ronaldo goals tally with Juventus overall, some reports suggested he was willing to take a pay cut to seal a return to Los Blancos.

But Ronaldo now insists the story with Juventus is far from over. "The future is tomorrow," said the Juventus superstar, while also asserting that he is yet to achieve a lot with the Italian champions as well as with the Portuguese national team.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter

